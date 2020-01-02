Luann de Lesseps says she's drinking again: 'New Year's has been a time of reflection'

Luann de Lesseps made a shocking revelation about her sobriety on New Year’s.

In a new interview, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star revealed that she has decided to start drinking again — albeit responsibly — following months of sobriety.

Speaking to People magazine, de Lesseps, 54, noted that she will allow herself to drink occasionally.

“New Year’s has been a time of reflection,” the Countess noted. “I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and I’m in a very good place and finally back in the driver’s seat.”

“I’ve always said my journey is day by day,” she added. “I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead!”

The reality star’s revelation comes after a tumultuous few years in which she faced many problems stemming from her alcohol use.

In July 2018, de Lesseps sought treatment for alcohol abuse for the second time. She had previously checked herself into a rehab facility after being arrested for disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Fla. on Christmas Eve of 2017.

“It’s something that happened very publicly to me, so it wasn’t easy going through,” de Lesseps told Fox News at the time. The star noted that she hoped having her life play out in front of the cameras can help others who may be struggling with similar issues.

“I think it’s important for people to see that even if everything implodes, you can pick yourself up,” she admitted with a laugh. “For me, it was getting on the cabaret stage, and then, of course, filming another season of the show.”

“That’s life in general,” she said on being around alcohol during filming. “It’s going to always be there. Temptation is always there. It’s up to me to not pick up and drink, but the girls have been very supportive of my sobriety, and that’s made it a lot easier for me.”

