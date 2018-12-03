Bravo star Luann de Lesseps opens up about her sobriety: 'It's not easy, but I take it day by day'

Luann de Lesseps couldn’t be more proud of her recent achievement — being more than 120 days sober — but the “Real Housewives of New York City” star says her journey hasn’t been without challenges.

Speaking to Fox News about her sobriety, de Lesseps says she’s doing “good.”

“It’s not easy, but I take it day by day,” the 53-year-old reality star explained. “I feel so much better and happier without it, so it works for me.”

In July, de Lesseps sought treatment for alcohol abuse for the second time. She had previously checked herself into a rehab facility after being arrested for disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Fla. on Christmas Eve of 2017.

“It’s something that happened very publicly to me, so it wasn’t easy going through,” de Lesseps recalled, adding that she hopes having her life play out in front of the cameras can help others who may be struggling with similar issues.

“I think it’s important for people to see that even if everything implodes, you can pick yourself up,” she admitted with a laugh. “For me, it was getting on the cabaret stage, and then, of course, filming another season of the show.”

It goes without saying that the Bravo star is grateful for her fellow "Housewives" and their unwavering support.

“The girls are very supportive of my sobriety and I’m able to do the new season without too many problems,” de Lesseps shared, noting that even though she is around alcohol while filming, "that's life."

“That’s life in general,” she continued. “It’s going to always be there. Temptation is always there. It’s up to me to not pick up and drink, but the girls have been very supportive of my sobriety, and that’s made it a lot easier for me.”

As for what fans can expect on the upcoming season of the series?

“[Dorinda Medley and I are] working on our relationship, so you’ll see that this season on the show,” de Lesseps revealed of her longtime friendship with Medley, which recently hit a rough patch but seems to be on the mend. Back in August, viewers found out on the Season 10 finale that the two ladies hadn’t spoken in months.

“There’s always a shift in alliances and friendships,” de Lesseps added. "So you’ll see that, as well as the trips that we take, and the growth that we all make in terms of life’s experience in general. It’s a great season.”

Along with being a part of the show and continuing to work on her sobriety, the reality star is also focused on her recent collaboration with Super Jeweler.

“I love jewelry and I’ve been collecting jewelry my whole life basically, and I’m known for my statement necklaces, so really my inspiration is my passion for statement necklaces, and the popularity of the pieces that I wear in my cabaret show,” the “Countess and Friends” star explained of why she decided to create an accessories line.

“That’s really where it stems from,” she continued. “And how much the fans really love the jewels that I wear so I decided to make cabaret for every day.”

In February, de Lesseps made her cabaret debut, which fans got to see on Season 10 of the “Housewives.”

“I love music. I love to tell jokes. I love to host parties, so a really good friend of mine said to me years ago, ‘You should be doing cabaret. It’s right up your alley because it’s everything you love,’” de Lesseps recalled of choosing to take the stage.

“So I decided that you know I’ve been through so much in terms of marriage, divorce, and everything else, I said you know what? Now it’s time for me to do something that I love, and I sunk my teeth into cabaret."

"I really feel like I filled a void," she added. "There wasn’t really anything out there like the cabaret that I’m doing. So it’s been such a great experience. Such a joy for me to bring cabaret back.”

And with five more shows to do, de Lesseps is keeping busy right up until the holidays.

“After those shows I’m going to take a break. Probably just lay low and enjoy some quiet time with my family," the mom of two shared.