‘Love Story’ stars Ryan O’Neal, Ali MacGraw reunite for film's 50th anniversary

Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw reunited 50 years after their iconic 1970 romance “Love Story” premiered in theaters.

In Town & Country’s December/January issue, the actor, 79, and actress, 81, reminisce about their time bringing the film to life.

“It’s been a fast 50,” O’Neal joked to the outlet. “I don’t have those relationships with my wives!”

“Love Story,” directed by Erich Segal, details how a boy and a girl from different backgrounds fall head over heels before tragedy strikes the couple. Segal, who also wrote the book “Love Story” was based on, attended Wellesley College with MacGraw.

“I cried and I thought I was crazy,” said MacGraw about reading the story for the first time.

According to the outlet, it took a casting search of 1,000 contenders before O’Neal was chosen to co-star alongside MacGraw. O’Neal said that during his first screen test, the pair kissed so hard that he was certain the role was his. However, a friend later told him that MacGraw had kissed everybody like that.

Still, O’Neal knew there was something special between the two.

“The chemistry has managed to sustain itself for 50 years,” he pointed out.

O’Neal admitted he wasn’t prepared for MacGraw’s performance.

“It all caught fire for me there,” he said about being in character. “She put her arms around my head, my hair. I just couldn’t stop crying. I loved her. I knew this would soon be over.”

Despite the bleak ending, “Love Story” achieved seven Oscar nominations and took in more than $130 million worldwide, rescuing Paramount Pictures from financial disaster, the outlet shared.

“By the next day, there were lines around the block over the country, and then the world,” said MacGraw on audiences flocking to see the romantic drama.

“It was just stupefying," she added. "Totally insane.”

“Every time I went to a restaurant anywhere in the world, the band would start with ‘Love Story,’” said O’Neal. “I guess you get used to it after a while. I don’t know if I ever did.”

“Love Story” is still screened annually at Harvard for freshmen. MacGraw shared that students still scream out her famous line: “Love means never having to say you’re sorry!”

“It doesn’t mean anything!” she told the outlet about the phrase. “I’ve learned that we can make terrible mistakes with the people we love.”

But 50 years later, there are still lessons to be learned.

“Try not to do it again - and try to clean up the hurt,” said MacGraw. “It’s the truth.”