‘Love Is Blind’ star Jessica Batten introduces new boyfriend, reveals they’ve been dating for 4 months

“Love Is Blind” star Jessica Batten shared the first photos of her and her new boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, on the Fourth of July.

Batten, 36, shared one picture of herself in McGrath’s lap and another one of them cozied up on a boat.

“Freedom isn't free. I'm thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope you all do the same!” she captioned the photos.

On “Love Is Blind,” Batten and Mark Cuevas had a failed engagement.

In reference to the show, she said, “For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again.”

“Can't wait to share some of our adventures,” Batten added.

McGrath is a California-based podiatrist. He is also a father of two.

Batten revealed on her Instagram Story that their “favorite thing to do together” is riding bikes and that was how they met.

She later gave more insight into her new relationship with an impromptu Q&A in her comment section.

One fan asked how long they had been dating and Batten responded, “4 months and it’s flown. We’ve been hiding out during quarantine hahah!”

Another poked fun at Batten, who famously kept bringing up her 10-year age gap with Cuevas, 26, by asking if McGrath was “24 or 34.”

“He was 34 at the time of filming so it turns out that’s exactly what I was looking for,” she responded.

One person commented, “Only logical explanation is this guy doesn’t have Netflix.”

“He saw more of it than I did,” the former reality star shot back.

Batten’s boyfriend reveal comes just a few weeks after Cuevas and their “Love Is Blind” castmate Lauren Chamblin split up.

Chamblin, 26, ended the relationship when she found out Cuevas was dating another woman.