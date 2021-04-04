Lori Loughlin feels 'relieved' that Mossimo Giannulli is out of prison: report

Lori Loughlin is reportedly in good spirits now that her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is out of prison for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Online prison records viewed by Fox News confirm that Gianulli has been transferred to RRM Long Beach, a residential re-entry facility.

Giannulli, 57, spent the last five months at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara. He reported to prison in November, nearly one month after Loughlin reported to FCI Dublin to complete her two-month sentence.

While neither Loughlin nor their kids have directly addressed the situation, a source told People that the former "Full House" actress is "relieved" that her spouse is no longer in lock up.

"Lori is relieved that he was released from the prison. Mossimo is still in federal custody though," the source told the outlet.

Giannulli was released to home confinement on Friday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. He is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, the person said. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

A release to home confinement in Giannulli’s case is not out of the ordinary, in part because of the short nature of his sentence.

Records show he is under the supervision of a Bureau of Prisons facility in Long Beach, that manages a halfway house as well as inmates who are under home confinement. The records say he will be released from home confinement on April 17.

According to its website, RRM Long Beach is a "residential reentry management field office." These types of facilities provide federal offenders "with community-based services that will assist with their reentry needs," the site states.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

The fashion designer addressed the court during his sentencing hearing in August and expressed regret for his involvement in the scandal.

"I do deeply regret ... the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct, I'm ready to accept consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience," Giannulli said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Kearney calling the five months he will serve "appropriate." Kearney dubbed Giannulli's crime more than "just overzealous parenting."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and the Asscoaited Press contributed to this report.