Lori Loughlin reconciles with daughter Olivia Jade amid college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin has made amends with daughter Olivia Jade, from whom she was reportedly estranged following the reveal of the "Full House" star and husband Mossimo Giannulli's alleged participation in a college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade, 19, was previously reported to be livid with and not speaking to her parents, believing they "ruined her life" with their alleged $500,000 bribes to get Olivia and sister Isabella into the University of Southern California (USC).

“Olivia was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her,” a source told Us Weekly. “Olivia loves her mom and dad very much, but is especially close with Lori.”

The YouTube starlet has avoided social media and hasn't uploaded any videos since the scandal broke last month. The insider claims that Olivia, who lost several brand endorsement deals in the wake of the scandal, is now “focusing on how to turn this around so she can be famous for the right reasons again.”

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, were each arrested last month for their allegedly bribing their daughters' ways into USC. The former "When Calls the Heart" actress and the fashion designer reportedly paid William "Rick" Singer to get Isabella and Olivia recruited to the USC crew team despite neither girl being a rower.

Giannulli and Loughlin were each released on $1 million bonds. They pleaded not guilty and were slapped with added charges of conspiracy and money laundering.

The couple, who've reportedly been plagued with marital discord since their respective arrests, now face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

In addition to potential prison time for Loughlin and Giannulli, reports claimed that Olivia may be implicated in the case as well. Olivia and Isabella's statuses at USC are currently on hold pending an internal investigation at the college.