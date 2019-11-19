Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli fighting new charges in college admissions scandal case

"Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are contesting expanded charges against them in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli entered not guilty pleas on their behalf Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

Earlier this month, the couple waived their right to appear in federal court in Boston to answer to the latest counts.

Prosecutors added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case. Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to do so.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Their daughters no longer attend USC.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.