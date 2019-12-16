Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli ask court for evidence to help their college admissions scandal case

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are asking a court to release evidence that they believe will help with their case in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

The couple reportedly filed court documents on Friday at the Massachusetts U.S. District Court asking for FBI interview statements from scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer that they believe will strengthen their case and help prove their innocence.

According to People, the couple asked the court for access to the documents through their attorney, Sean Berkowitz. They hope the content of the interviews will convince a jury that they had no clue a portion of the money they paid Singer to help get their daughters admitted at USC would go toward bribery rather than legitimate channels to the university itself. However, the prosecution previously deemed the interview documents irrelevant and immaterial.

“But the Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes,” read the motion, according to People magazine.

The filing from the famous couple added: “The Government’s failure to disclose this information is unacceptable, and this Court should put a stop to it.”

The couple hopes to beat bribery charges by proving that they were misled in terms of how Singer would spend their money.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to Singer to get their daughters, OIivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.