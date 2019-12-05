Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade returns to Instagram after the college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli took another step back into the spotlight by returning to Instagram as her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, continue their legal battle for their alleged role in the college admissions scandal.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old influencer and YouTuber posted her first photo in months after taking a break from the platform, following her family's immense public backlash for allegedly getting Olivia and her sister, Isabella, enrolled at USC under false pretenses.

In the new photos, she shared two images of herself smiling and laughing in bed.

“i hope you have a beautiful day,” she captioned the rather simple post.

Jade returned to the Internet earlier this week with her first YouTube video since she took a hiatus. With the exception of an Instagram post announcing that video, Jade’s last post on Instagram came on July 29 when she shared a photo of her mom holding her as a baby to mark her 55th birthday.

Before the scandal broke, Jade posted makeup and fashion tutorials on YouTube, amassing nearly 2 million followers.

In the two-minute video, titled "hi again," Jade spoke about the recent scandal.

"I know (there's) something that needs to be addressed," Giannulli said, explaining she had a hard time deciding when to return to the platform. "The reason for (my absence) is that I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

Jade's parents have been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband pleaded not guilty to expanded charges in the college admissions scandal after being counted among 11 parents additionally accused of bribery.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.