Lori Loughlin is leaning on faith to get through prison sentence for college admissions scandal, source says

Lori Loughlin is leaning on her faith while she serves the remaining days of her prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin is set to be released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Dec. 28.

"She prays day and night. Her faith has gotten her through it," a source told Us Weekly, while adding that Loughlin has been spending "her free time reading books."

"She can’t wait to be home with her girls," the source said of Loughlin's daughters Isabella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21.

Loughlin's expected release comes as her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, Calif. He is expected to be released in April 2021. Loughlin began her sentence early, checking in at FCI Dublin on Oct. 30.

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison for roughly 1,200 female inmates. It is the same facility where "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

The actress was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

During Loughlin's lockup, her daughter Olivia Jade made headlines for her first-ever interview about the nationwide scandal. Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on the "Red Table Talk," Olivia spoke up about her parents serving prison time, not being angry at them and the backlash she faced online because of her privilege.