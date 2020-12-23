Bella Giannulli twins with imprisoned mom Lori Loughlin in throwback 'Full House' pic: 'Copied her'

Lori Loughlin received subtle praise from one of her daughters on Tuesday as the actress continues to serve her 2-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter, Bella Giannulli, 20, took to her Instagram to show off her hairstyle, which was reminiscent of Loughlin's locks during her past "Full House" days.

In a selfie shared to her Instagram Story, Bella shows off her long auburn hair in the mirror. Minutes later, she added a photo of her mother as Aunt Becky in a scene from the beloved '90s sitcom. "Copied her," Bella wrote with a red heart emoji.

The post comes just days ahead of Loughlin's expected release from prison. The actress is close to completing two months behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. She first reported to prison on Oct. 30.

Prison records viewed by Fox News show that Loughlin is expected to be released on Dec. 28, which is one day later than initial records showed.

Meanwhile, Mossimo Giannulli began his prison sentence at a prison in Lompoc, Calif. back on Nov. 19. He was ordered to serve five months for his crimes. Recent reports claim the fashion designer, 57, has been placed into protective custody due to concerns over coronavirus infections within the facility.

Loughlin and her husband were handed their respective two-month and five-month prison terms in August after the two pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

Bella's post about her famous mom comes just weeks after her sister, 21-year-old Olivia Jade, made headlines for her tell-all interview on the Red Table Talk in which she discussed her White privilege and apologized for her family's role in the scandal.

In the prerecorded interview, Olivia spoke to host Jada Pinkett Smith about her parents serving prison time, not being angry at them and the backlash she faced online because of her privilege.

"It's been hard, I think, for anybody," the former University of Southern California student admitted. "No matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison. But I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

The beauty influencer revealed she hasn't spoken to either one of her parents since they started their sentences.

"It's definitely been really hard not being able to talk to [my mom] but I know she's strong and I know it's a good reflection period. I'm trying to look at the positives and I know that it's a positive that she's in there right now," explained Olivia. "She gets to really rethink everything that happened [and] kind of figure out when she comes out what she wants to do with what she's learned through all of this."

When the news of the bribery scandal broke in March 2019, Olivia said she felt "embarrassed" and "ashamed."

