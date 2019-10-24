Expand / Collapse search
Mossimo Giannulli
Published

Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli said he had to 'work the system' to get daughters into USC

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Lori Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly admitted to his accountant that he had to “work the system” to get his daughters into the University of Southern California — a reference to his part in the college admissions scandal.

According to a federal indictment obtained by Fox News, scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer asked the parents in an August 2016 email exchange for a copy of their older daughter’s high school transcript and test scores, “very soon while I create a coxswain portfolio for her. It would probably help to get a picture of her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete, too.”

LORI LOUGHLIN 'TERRIFIED,' 'STRESSED' ABOUT NEW COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CHARGES: SOURCE

Giannulli and Loughlin are accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to get daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team despite never rowing in the sport.

Designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin attend LACMA's 50th Anniversary Gala sponsored by Christie's at LACMA on April 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin attend LACMA's 50th Anniversary Gala sponsored by Christie's at LACMA on April 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

The indictment states that Giannulli agreed to Singer's requests and allegedly sent the information and photos. Singer then asked for a $200,000 payment. According to the indictment, Gianulli forwarded the invoice to his accountant to facilitate the payment writing: "Good news my daughter ... is in [U]SC ... bad is I had to work the system."

After Isabella got into the university, Singer asked the couple via email if they wanted the same for their younger daughter.

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIUNNULLI, OTHER PARENTS FACE NEW COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CHARGES

"Yes USC for [our younger daughter]!" Loughlin allegedly responded.

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

On Tuesday the Justice Department announced that the couple, along with nine other parents, were indicted on federal charges related to bribery. A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding. In this case, they're accused of paying to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California. All 11 defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to other charges in the scheme.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple were previously hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them. Prosecutors are pressuring those who have pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal to acknowledge their guilt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.