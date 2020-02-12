Loretta Lynn urges music industry to 'keep it country' after declaring genre is 'dead'

Loretta Lynn doesn't regret declaring that country music is "dead." In fact, she's now doubling down on her argument.

The 87-year-old country music legend took to Instagram to let her fans know she's aware that she ruffled feathers in her statement about her music genre of choice.

"I'm still getting lots of chatter about my thoughts last week on the state of Country Music," she wrote. "I've loved hearing from all my fans and so many of the other artists."

She then left a token of advice for her hundreds of thousands of followers: "Let's keep it country, y'all."

The post garnered nearly 10,000 likes and was met with several kind remarks from her fans, some of whom dubbed her a "queen" and called her argument "spot on."

"We have been highjacked by money, out of town writers and musicians bring their stuff in and execs and labels are all about a dollar," one user commented.

Another fan responded: "I agree with you and your beliefs on country music. It's become something else. But it ain't country."

Another fan wrote that country music is less "traditional" these days.

"It makes me sad that most 'country artists' don't make it anymore," the Instagram user continued.

Lynn has been unapologetic in her critique of the country music industry as of late, telling fellow artist Martina McBride on her podcast, "Vocal Point," that some changes needed to be made so that country music as she remembers it makes a return.

"They've already let it [die],” Lynn told McBride, per People. "I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it."

McBride, 53, pointed out that Lynn seemed "mad" at the state of country music today to which Lynn responded: "Yeah. I’m getting mad about it. I am. Because it’s ridiculous."

She pined: "I’m not happy at all. I think that they’re completely losing it. And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it."

Lynn has battled health issues in the past few years but continues to shut down reports that she is not well enough to perform. Back in June, she laughed off a tabloid report claiming that she was on her "deathbed."

The "You Ain't Woman Enough" singer was hospitalized for an unspecified illness in October 2018 and fractured a hip a month later.

She canceled her tour dates in 2017 after suffering a stroke. Her first return to the stage was in honor of her 87th birthday with a tribute concert.