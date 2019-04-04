Miranda Lambert cracks fiery joke about 'husbands' at Loretta Lynn birthday concert

When Miranda Lambert took over the mic at Loretta Lynn's birthday concert earlier this week, the country crooner couldn't help but crack a few jokes about her partners — both past and present.

Before performing "Don't Come Home A Drinking (With Lovin' On Your Mind.)," the Pistol Annies singer thanked Lynn for sharing words of wisdom with her over the years.

"Thank you for inspiring me for all the advice, I guess you would [say], about when husbands piss you off a little bit," Lambert quipped, laughing, as the audience roared with applause. "I'm going to do one of those [songs] right now."

Videos of Lambert's fiery joke quickly circulated online following the Monday night concert in Nashville, Tenn.

Thousands of people have watched YouTube videos of the country star's performance and commented on her "husbands" remark. Lambert announced around Valentine's Day that she tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin, a 27-year-old New York City police officer. She split from husband Blake Shelton in 2015 after four years of marriage and 10 years, in total, together.

"Awesome !!! Miranda is a force to be reckoned with," one YouTube user commented on a video of Lambert's set.

"Awww, trouble in paradise already! Bless her heart.," a fan chimed in.

"Absolutely incredible Country performance by Miranda, Happy Birthday Loretta Lynn, both of you are Beautiful Female Country Stars," another added.

"Owowow love it song Miranda look happy now and awesome yeahhh﻿," a fourth user wrote.

Lambert has repeatedly expressed her happiness with new beau, McLoughlin, on social media since their private wedding.

"I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me," she tweeted on Feb. 16, garnering more than 75,000 likes.

Lynn was honored like country music royalty by country and rock stars alike with gifts of flowers and songs celebrating her upcoming 87th birthday.

Other artists performing at Lynn's Monday show included Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack, Martina McBride, George Strait and more. And even more stars like Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan sent her video birthday messages.

The Country Music Hall of Famer, whose birthday is April 14, closed out the all-star concert by singing her signature hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter," her first major public performance since suffering a stroke in 2017.

Fox News' Jessica Sager and The Associated Press contributed to this report.