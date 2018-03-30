Lois Lerner in 2013: ‘Need to be cautious about what we say in emails’

The ex-IRS official whose emails mysteriously disappeared amid a congressional investigation into the Tea Party targeting scandal cautioned her own staff about "what we say in emails" during an internal discussion last year, according to emails obtained by Fox News.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., referred to that discussion during a House oversight committee hearing on Wednesday, as he once again pressed IRS Commissioner John Koskinen on his concerns about ex-official Lois Lerner's missing emails.

He specifically voiced concern about an internal IRS chat system called the Office Communications Server, claiming Lerner wanted to make sure the messages weren't tracked.

This system was the subject of the emails between Lerner and other staffers in April 2013.

