LoCash says the military makes them proud Americans: Troops 'fight for us every day' so we can have 'freedom'

Country music duo LoCash are proud Americans.

Speaking to Fox News, Chris Lucas and Preston Brust explained how they're appreciative of our military, noting they say something every night for our troops at their shows, as well as sing about the military on their newest song "Brothers."

"I mean the freedom that we have [because of] the men and women that fight for this country, we are pro-military," Lucas explained. "We love our military and we say something every night for them. And my dad is Army, great granddad, granddad — all of them."

"My brother," added Brust.

For the pair, it's an honor to have such strong ties to the Army.

"I mean to be a part of something like that and have those people fighting for us every day makes me proud to be an American," noted Lucas.

"Troops fight for us every day so that we can have that freedom" — Preston Brust of LoCash

In the country singers' hit "Brothers" off of their latest album of the same name, Lucas and Brust dedicate a part of their song to the troops, singing: "Overseas, on the front lines/Bunch of whole different bloodlines/All fightin' on the same side/For the same flag and the same rights/These guys wouldn't blink an eye/To lose theirs to save a life/So brother..."

Brust explained of the lyrics: "A little tip of that hat to you know not everybody is blood-related but we're all brothers and sisters and those troops fight for us every day so that we can have that freedom."

Of their entire record — which is co-produced by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard — Lucas emphasized that it's about positivity.

"Just making people smile," he shared. "That's what this album does. If you want to smile and you want to have a good time, you need to listen to this album, so LoCash is about positivity and that's what this album is all about."

Looking back on their journey, LoCash — whose first song "Here Comes Summer" debuted on the radio in 2010 — says their experience in country music has been "very humbling."

"... We had a couple of record deals fold, which not our fault... that song could have went all the way up," Lucas explained. "Now... we're with a major label, a major deal and with award nominations and number one hits — it's a great feeling. And it took a little bit longer which has humbled us. Not that we weren't humble before, but it's very humbling at this moment right now."

Echoed Brust: "It's wild to look back on all the tough times you know and all the obstacles that we've overcome and the way we persevered through that journey of nine or 10 years. It does feel good to be where we are now."

"Brothers" is out now.