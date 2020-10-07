Lizzo stuns in gold dress in honor of 'plus size appreciation day:' 'We are sex symbols'

Lizzo celebrated “Plus Size Appreciation Day” on Tuesday by sharing a video as she posed in a figure-hugging gold dress.

The “Truth Hurts” singer wore the mesh gown for a photoshoot.

In the clip Lizzo, 32, shared, she tossed her hair back and forth as she made sultry faces at the camera.

“Oh it’s ‘PLUS SIZE APPRECIATION DAY’? Ima say it like this... s/o to my size 18+ beauties out there,” the performer captioned the post.

She continued: “We getting our visibility and FINALLY brands are beginning to catch up to how fly we’ve always been.

“We are fashion, we are sex symbols, we are IT,” Lizzo added. “There’s a long road to inclusivity and we won’t stop until we there. Till then... shake yo belly, love handles, and jiggly thighs, love ur double chin and wear them bikinis cus u a bad b---h!”

The musician recently made headlines when she criticized the body positive movement for being “commercialized.”

In her October Vogue magazine cover interview, she said, “I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it.

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from...the mainstream effect of body positivity now,” Lizzo added. “But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets—you know, it gets made acceptable.”

The singer also said it’s “lazy” for her to just be body-positive and would rather champion the idea of body-normativity.

“I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal,” she said.

The hitmaker added: “I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”