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'Live with Kelly and Mark' EP reacts to Howie Mandel's apology video as other stars chime in

Terry Crews, Stephen Baldwin and 'Live with Kelly and Mark' executive producer Michael Gelman all weighed in on Mandel's video

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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‘America’s Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel explains why no comedian has ever won the show Video

‘America’s Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel explains why no comedian has ever won the show

"America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel shared his thoughts on why a comedian has never won the show.

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The "Live with Kelly and Mark" executive producer is weighing in on Howie Mandel's apology after he refused to accept a compliment from the TV personality.

During the March 23 episode, Mandel claimed that telling someone they "look great" for their age doesn’t "mean anything." A few days after the episode aired, Mandel uploaded a video to social media, publicly apologizing to Ripa.

Michael Gelman, the executive producer of "Live with Kelly and Mark," commented on Mandel's video, playing on the recent events.

Kelly Rip, Michael Gelman and Howie Mandel

Kelly Ripa's show producer, Michael Gelman, chimed in on Howie Mandel's apology video. (Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"During these divided times, one thing we can all agree upon is that you do look great … for your age," Gelman commented.

HOWIE MANDEL SAYS SORRY TO KELLY RIPA AFTER AWKWARD 'LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK' MOMENT

"During these divided times, one thing we can all agree upon is that you do look great … for your age."

— Michael Gelman

Others joined in on Gelman's trend. Comedian Tom Bergeon wrote, "That was the smoothest pivot to self-love I’ve ever seen…apart from my own morning conversations to my mirror."

Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa

Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa in 2005. (Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

Terry Crews commented, "I’m sorry you look so good." Stephen Baldwin wrote, "everything’s right on schedule Howie you don’t have to apologize for anything ever because you’re so young and beautiful and that’s what matters keep in mind and eternity of vanity is a discovery too late."

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Kicking off his video, the "America's Got Talent" judge said that he was "debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not" because he doesn't typically apologize for jokes he makes.

A split of Howie Mandel and Kelly Ripa.

Ripa offended Mandel by telling him his age "doesn't make sense." (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage)

"But this is for Kelly Ripa, who, in the past, has been incredibly supportive," he noted. "Not only have I been a guest on her show, but I have co-hosted with her, and I've known her for years. … When I go out there, I just try to be entertaining and funny, and sometimes, as a comedian, things don't land the way you mean them to land."

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To end his video message, Mandel told viewers that after "a lot of thought and self-reflection, I do look great for my age."

Howie Mandel in a black t-shirt performs on stage

Howie Mandel uploaded an apology video to Kelly Ripa. (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

"I look fantastic, and I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good," Mandel said.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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