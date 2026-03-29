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Entertainment

Howie Mandel says sorry to Kelly Ripa after awkward 'Live With Kelly and Mark' moment

Mandel posted a video apology on Instagram, saying in 50 years of comedy he has never publicly apologized for a joke before

By Sarah Sotoodeh , Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talk 'getting attention on the street' and her best-selling book Video

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talk 'getting attention on the street' and her best-selling book

Kelly Ripa told husband Mark Consuelos he's been "getting attention on the street" as he congratulated her on her best-selling book. ("Live! with Kelly and Ryan" 10/13)

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Howie Mandel apologized to Kelly Ripa after an awkward moment during his ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ appearance on Monday.

The comedian took to his Instagram on Saturday to apologize to the TV host, saying that his reaction was a joke that didn’t land well.

"OK, I have been debating for 48 hours whether i should make this post or not, and I don't know if I'm doing the right thing," Mandel began in his video apology, to which he captioned it: "Message to @kellyripa."

"Philosophically, I don't believe that somebody needs to... somebody who is a comedian needs to apologize for a joke, it is a joke," he said.

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel took to Instagram to post an apology to Kelly Ripa. (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

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"It's meant as a joke, and it's not meant to offend, it's not meant to... you can not like it and in all my years, all my 50 years in the business, I haven't ever publicly kind of apologized for... This is hard for me, but this is for Kelly Ripa, who in the past has been incredibly supportive," Mandel said in the video filmed by the beach.

"Not only have I been a guest on her show, but I have co-hosted with her, and I've known her for years. Micheal Gelman, whose a really close friend, is the producer of the show. And when I go out there, I just try to be entertaining, funny," he explained.

HOWIE MANDEL CALLS OUT KELLY RIPA'S BACKHANDED IN TENSE LIVE TV MOMENT

Kelly Ripa

Mandel said Ripa has been ‘incredibly supportive’ in the past. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Family Equality)

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"And sometimes, as a comedian, things don't land the way you mean them to land. And I don't know how to say this, but not only do I want to say I'm sorry to Kelly," Mandel said. "But this is the hardest part… you're right. You're absolutely right."

He appeared to make light of the topic, finishing off the video with: "And I'm sorry I didn't see it that way, but after a lot of thought and self-reflection, I do… I look great for my age, I really do. I really, I really look fantastic, and I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good."

The tense moment on air began when "Live With Kelly and Mark" co-host – and also Ripa’s husband – Mark Consuelos said to Mandel: "You just celebrated 70 years. You’re 70 years old."

"It doesn’t make any sense," Ripa added.

Split photo of Howie Mandel and Kelly Ripa

Mandel took Ripa's compliment as an age dig. (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

"What do you mean it doesn’t make any sense?" Mandel asked, to which Consuelos said, "You look great!"

Mandel appeared to take Ripa’s compliment as an age dig, saying: "I look great? That doesn’t mean anything to me. No, no, no, no. I don’t like that, because that’s a caveat."

"What do you mean it doesn't make any sense?" he asked, to which Consuelos added: "You look great!"

"I look great? That doesn't mean anything to me. No, no, no, no. I don't like that, because that's a caveat," Mandel said in the tense moment.

"We're not saying you look great for 70. You look great," Ripa answered.

A split of Howie Mandel and Kelly Ripa.

Ripa offended Mandel by telling him his age "doesn't make sense." (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage)

Yes, you are, without saying ‘70,’" Mandel said.

"I am saying that. I am saying that," Consuelos joked, trying to lighten the moment.

"It's like saying you're smart for a stupid person," he said, implying the compliment was an insult.

"Yeah," Consuelos replied, before Mandel appeared to lighten the moment: "I'll be serious for a minute. I'm gorgeous!" Mandel quipped, drawing laughs.

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Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

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