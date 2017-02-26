Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oscars
Published
Last Update February 27, 2017

List of winners for 89th Academy Awards

By | Fox News
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP)

List of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Best Picture: "Moonlight."

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester By the Sea."

Best Actress: Emma Stone, "La La Land."

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight."

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences."

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."

Foreign Language Film: "The Salesman," Iran.

Adapted Screenplay: "Moonlight," screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea."

Production Design: "La La Land," Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco.

Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, "La La Land."

Sound Mixing: "Hacksaw Ridge," Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace.

Sound Editing: "Arrival," Sylvain Bellemare.

Original Score: "La La Land," Justin Hurwitz.

Original Song: "City of Stars" from "La La Land," music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Ben Pasek and Justin Paul.

Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Documentary (short subject): "The White Helmets," Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara.

Documentary Feature: "O.J.: Made in America," Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

Film Editing: "Hacksaw Ridge," John Gilbert.

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Suicide Squad," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.

Animated Feature Film: "Zootopia," Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer.

Animated Short Film: "Piper," Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer.

Live Action Short Film: "Sing," Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy.

Visual Effects: "The Jungle Book," Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.