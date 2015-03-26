Lisa Whelchel has West Nile Virus, 'Survivor' star reveals

next Image 1 of 2

Lisa Whelchel endured plenty of physical and emotional trials while filming “Survivor: Philippines,” but the former “Facts of Life” star has another challenge ahead of her: Recovering from West Nile Virus.



“[Doctor] just called with blood test results...I have West Nile. Ugh. I'm fine, just tired. Takes a year to recover,” she revealed on Twitter on Wednesday.



Whelchel made no mention of how she contracted the mosquito-borne virus, or if it was related to her time on “Survivor,” which finished filming back in April and is currently airing on CBS.



Though fans don't know the results of the 25th season of the show yet, Whelchel had high hopes for her stint on the series. Back in September, she spoke to FOX 411 about her desire to film the reality competition.



“Being on ‘Survivor’ has been a dream of mine since the show first got on the air,” Whelchel said. “I just love the show. I’m a huge fan – I’ve watched every episode!”



She said she sent an audition tape to host Jeff Probst and used her social networks to get a response.



“I sent a tweet to Jeff Probst saying, ‘Why don’t you do a celebrity vs. has-beens version of the show? I’ll be on the has-beens’ side,” laughed Whelchel. “I just wanted to be on the show!”

Now that the show has wrapped, the mother of three is using her social media accounts to keep in touch with fans.



Following her West Nile Virus announcement, she received an influx of tweets from fans wishing her well.



“I've been very touched by all the sweet tweets,” she wrote on Wednesday. “Other than tired, I'm feeling fine [and] expecting a full recovery. So grateful for you. Thanks!”