Lisa Rinna, 56, stuns in bikini photo: 'Thirsty'

Lisa Rinna is strutting her stuff.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to flaunt her figure in a steamy bikini photo.

With her arms raised up behind her head, Ronna donned a black lace bikini, with her slim waist and toned stomach on full display.

In the caption, Rinna simply wrote "Thirsty," followed by a water droplet emoji.

Fans were stunned by the image, voicing their support in the comments.

"GOALS FOR LIFFFEEE," wrote a follower.

"If you got it flaunt it, and my dear DEFINITELY GOT IT," said another, adding a red heart emoji.

"Absolutely stunning...!!!" added a third, including several flame emojis.

A fourth added: "Fabulous! Love your look, love your life attitude."

Although not a bikini photo, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star also shared her slim figure in another Instagram post on Friday.

The post featured a black-and-white photo of Rinna in a sparkling dress, taken from the actress' side, highlighting her flat tummy.

The photo was captioned with a simple white heart emoji.