Lisa Edelstein Quitting 'House,' Report Says

Lisa Edelstein will not return to House next season.



Fox renews House; Robert Sean Leonard, Omar Epps sign new deals



"After much consideration, I am moving onward with a combination of disappointment at leaving behind a character I have loved playing for seven years and excitement of the new opportunities in acting and producing that lie ahead," Edelstein said in a statement.



The actress' contract expires after this season and she was expected to close a new deal to return as Cuddy after the medical drama was renewed for its eighth and likely final season last week.

Fellow original cast members Robert Sean Leonard and Omar Epps, whose deals are also up after this year, re-signed last week.



Calls and e-mails to Fox were not immediately returned.



Edelstein's departure will leave Olivia Wilde as the only female cast member. But, as was the case this season, Wilde may not appear full time next year to focus on her burgeoning movie career.

Hugh Laurie, Jesse Spencer and Peter Jacobson are still under contract.



The news, first reported by TV Line, comes a week before House's season finale.



