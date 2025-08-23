Lionel Richie burglary attempt at Beverly Hills home ends with arrest: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have arrested one suspect believed to be linked to a recent break-in at the Beverly Hills home of music legend Lionel Richie.

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers arrested a 38-year-old man early Friday morning near Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen Boulevard on suspicion of residential burglary.

While the department does not release or confirm the identity of homeowners, multiple media outlets have reported the property belongs to Richie.

A spokesperson from the Beverly Hills Police Department stated that officers responded to a call around midnight on Aug. 22 about a residential burglary. During the course of their investigation, the suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the home.

According to TMZ, Richie, best known for hits like "All Night Long" and "Hello," was home at the time of the incident. His home’s security system was triggered and allegedly scared off the burglar, and nothing was stolen from the property.

Beverly Hills police shared with Fox News Digital that the investigation is ongoing.

Reps for Richie did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The attempted burglary comes just weeks after another high-profile burglary investigation in Los Angeles involving Brad Pitt’s former home.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested four suspects believed to be linked to a string of residential burglaries across Southern California, including the break-in at Pitt’s home.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department stated at the time that officers from the Northeast division responded to a call in the 2300 block of Edgemont Street at around 10:30 p.m. on June 25. According to the report, three individuals allegedly scaled a fence, entered the yard, broke in through a front window and proceeded to "ransack" the property.

Pitt's representative declined to comment on the matter at the time.

The suspects reportedly took various items before fleeing the scene.

Pitt was not at home during the June 25 incident, as he was away promoting his film "F1."

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.