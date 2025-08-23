Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Lionel Richie burglary attempt at Beverly Hills home ends with arrest: police

A 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody Friday morning near Wilshire Boulevard

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan says the motive is currently unknown after Robin Kaye and husband were found murdered in their LA home Video

LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan says the motive is currently unknown after Robin Kaye and husband were found murdered in their LA home

LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan said that the victims were ruthlessly shot multiple times regarding the murder of Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have arrested one suspect believed to be linked to a recent break-in at the Beverly Hills home of music legend Lionel Richie. 

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers arrested a 38-year-old man early Friday morning near Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen Boulevard on suspicion of residential burglary. 

While the department does not release or confirm the identity of homeowners, multiple media outlets have reported the property belongs to Richie.

'AMERICAN IDOL' EXEC MURDER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY USED COUPLE'S OWN GUN IN GRISLY KILLINGS

Lionel Richie on stage

A suspect was arrested in relation to Lionel Richie's home burglary. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

A spokesperson from the Beverly Hills Police Department stated that officers responded to a call around midnight on Aug. 22 about a residential burglary. During the course of their investigation, the suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the home.

According to TMZ, Richie, best known for hits like "All Night Long" and "Hello," was home at the time of the incident. His home’s security system was triggered and allegedly scared off the burglar, and nothing was stolen from the property.

BRAD PITT’S LA HOME BURGLARY LEADS TO 4 ARRESTS IN ONGOING POLICE INVESTIGATION

Lionel Richie wears a beige suit with white shirt.

Lionel Richie was reportedly home at the time of the attempted break-in. (Getty Images)

Beverly Hills police shared with Fox News Digital that the investigation is ongoing. 

Reps for Richie did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lionel Richie speaks into the microphone on stage wearing a sparkly red jacket

Beverly Hills police shared with Fox News Digital that the investigation is ongoing.  (C Brandon/Redferns/Getty images)

The attempted burglary comes just weeks after another high-profile burglary investigation in Los Angeles involving Brad Pitt’s former home.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Earlier this month, authorities arrested four suspects believed to be linked to a string of residential burglaries across Southern California, including the break-in at Pitt’s home.

Brad Pitt at press conference for "Moneyball"

Brad Pitt's former home was the target of a break-in earlier this summer. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department stated at the time that officers from the Northeast division responded to a call in the 2300 block of Edgemont Street at around 10:30 p.m. on June 25. According to the report, three individuals allegedly scaled a fence, entered the yard, broke in through a front window and proceeded to "ransack" the property.

Pitt's representative declined to comment on the matter at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspects reportedly took various items before fleeing the scene. 

Pitt was not at home during the June 25 incident, as he was away promoting his film "F1."

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue