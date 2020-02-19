Lindsey Vonn stuns in red hot bikini on tropical getaway

Lindsey Vonn is showing off her fit physique while enjoying a tropical getaway.

The retired Olympian posed for a photo in a bright red bikini alongside her dog, Lucy, while strolling the beach. The 35-year-old has appeared to be enjoying a break with her canine companion in the last couple of days but refused to spill details on just where she was.

"Just 2 girls on a crazy adventure...#secretproject," Vonn captioned the photo.

Vonn's backside was facing the camera as she smiled with her hands on her hips, leading to fans praising the former pro skiier in the comments section.

"Gorgeous and strong! Thanks for inspiring women with your healthy body image," one fan wrote.

Another joked that the former ski racer's dog was "living the life," to which Vonn replied, "It's Lucy's world and we are all just living in it!"

Vonn's fiance, NHL star P.K. Subban, seemed to enjoy the sexy snap, proudly writing, "CRAZZZZY glutes."

Days prior, Vonn celebrated reaching 2 million followers on the photo-sharing platform with another touching photo next to her dog.

"2 million fans," Vonn captioned the photo with celebratory emojis. "Thank you for going on this adventure called life with me! I have the best supporters in the world."

In August, Vonn announced her engagement to the hockey player, 30.

"I said YES!!! 💍❤️Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man #heputaringonit #isaidyes," Vonn captioned a video of the couple chatting about the major moment.

In July 2018, Subban gushed over his partner to Fox News.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet,” Subban said of Vonn. “But what she’s gone through — just how she’s done it and how she’s managed to bounce back from those serious injuries and remain at the top, I don’t think I know another athlete that’s been as successful as she has pre-and-post injuries."