Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lindsey Vonn
Published

Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman sing along to Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' in fun video

Vonn and Jackman spent the weekend skiing together

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 22Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Lindsey Vonn has found an unlikely singing partner in Hugh Jackman.

The former Olympic skier, 36, and "X-Men" star, 52, teamed up to hit the slopes this past weekend -- and ended up partaking in a jam session where the duo sang along to Justin Timberlake’s "Can’t Stop the Feeling!"

In the video, Vonn is seen jamming out on the piano and belting out the lyrics to Timberlake’s hit single from DreamWork’s "Trolls," while Jackman harmonized and violinist Grant Gardner played along.

"You didn’t know I could tickle the ivories did you..." Vonn captioned the post on Monday. "global tour coming soon [laughing emoji]."

LINDSEY VONN GETS CANDID ABOUT ‘TRUE BEAUTY’ WITH MAKEUP-FREE SELFIE: ‘STILL THE SAME PERSON’

Lindsey Vonn spent the weekend skiing in Utah.

Lindsey Vonn spent the weekend skiing in Utah. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Vonn and Jackman were captured performing the song in a ski lodge that overlooked the snow-covered slopes of Park City, Utah.

Vonn also tagged actor Ryan Reynolds in the caption, asking him, "where you at?!" while requesting some of the "Deadpool" star’s Aviation gin.

LINDSEY VONN SAYS PANDEMIC HELPED HER REALIZE WHAT MAKES HER 'HAPPY' AND 'MOTIVATED' IN LIFE

Fans and celebrities alike chimed in to praise Vonn for her multihyphenate abilities.

"No, I did not! Amazing woman!" celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser said in response to the skier’s caption. "So dope [fire emoji]," former NBA star Dwyane Wade said.

Lindsey Vonn and Hugh Jackman were seen belting out the lyrics to Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' on Monday.

Lindsey Vonn and Hugh Jackman were seen belting out the lyrics to Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' on Monday. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images / AP, File)

"The crossover event we never knew we needed!" one commenter wrote.

Vonn began documenting her weekend with Jackman on Friday with a selfie of the two smiling on the slopes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This week was Huuuuuge skiing with Hugh," Vonn quipped. "The greatest showman is also a great skier... who knew!"

Hugh Jackman sharpened his skiing skills over the weekend.

Hugh Jackman sharpened his skiing skills over the weekend. (Reuters)

In another Friday post, Vonn captures Jackman hitting high notes and Gardner playing the violin as the two impressively traverse down the slopes at the same time. Vonn referred to the impromptu performance as, "Bringing Broadway to the slopes!"

The next day, Vonn shared a video of the two competing in a ski race, pondering, "Wolverine vs. Vonn ...who wins?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The race ultimately saw Jackman coming out the winner after Vonn gave the actor a lengthy head-start.

On Our Radar