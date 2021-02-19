Who is Laura Wasser, Kim Kardashian's divorce attorney? 5 things to know about the lawyer

Kim Kardashian is seeking legal counsel from top divorce specialist Laura Wasser amid her split from Kanye West.

One of Hollywood’s most sought-out and in-demand divorce lawyers, Wasser has overseen divorce cases from A-list clients like Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Christina Aguilera and more.

Dubbed the "Disso Queen" — in reference to her specialty of marriage dissolution — here’s what you need to know about Laura Wasser.

She is a divorce attorney, podcast host and more

Wasser, 52, is an attorney specializing in divorce and is also the managing partner at the Family Law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles.

Adding onto her extensive resumé, she is the founder and chief executive officer of the online divorce platform, "it’s over easy," as well as the host of "The Divorce Sucks! Podcast With Laura Wasser," per her official website.

She has been practicing law for over two decades

The California-native graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric from the University of California, Berkeley.

She earned a J.D. degree from Loyola Law School in 1994. Since then, Wasser has been a member of the California Bar.

She has represented some of Hollywood’s most elite

This is not Kardashian’s first time around with Wasser. In 2011, Kardashian hired Wasser to help in her divorce against ex-husband Kris Humphries.

Aside from the famous Kardashian sister, Wasser has a laundry list of A-list clients, including but not limited to: Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Johnny Depp and Drew Barrymore.

Furthermore, she has represented Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris and former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Wasser is currently representing Kelly Clarkson in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

She has earned numerous awards and accolades

Wasser has received numerous awards for her substantial work in divorce cases — including the Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law Zephyr Ramsey Award in 2008 and the Century City Chamber of Commerce Women of Achievement Award in 2011.

She is also a 2019 honoree for the Justice Award from the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice.

She is a published author

Throughout her illustrious career, Wasser has managed to become a published author in the process with 2013's "It Doesn't Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family Or Bankrupting Yourself."

"It Doesn't Have to Be That Way" is a book that seeks to re-examine divorce norms and help couples get "divorced cheaply and efficiently and maintain control of the process themselves," per the Amazon description.