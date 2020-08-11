Country singer Lindsay Ell says new album helped her heal following sexual assault

Singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell revealed she was a survivor of sexual assault in July when she released her emotional song "make you," which is off her new album "Heart Theory."

The 31-year-old musician is dropping the album on Friday and spoke to Fox News about how it explores the seven stages of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance.

"I just hope that this music can be of help and support if people are looking for that, or maybe it can be of inspiration and they can want to embark on their own journey of you know, a transformative time in their life," she said.

Ultimately, Ell experienced healing through writing and singing about her trauma.

"Three years ago I went to this place called 'Youth for Tomorrow.' They're an organization in the states that deal with kids who've gotten themselves into the wrong situation or specifically youth [ages] 12 to 18 who have been victims of sex trafficking and rape," she explained.

Ell helped them launch their music program and ended up finding solace among the other young survivors. She revealed, "I shared my story and heard their story and as I shared more, they wanted to share more."

The country star previously told People magazine she was raped twice, once at 13 years old and again at 21 years old. Ell said that when she was a young teen, a man at her church allegedly groomed and assaulted her and she wasn't able to tell her parents until years later.

“They had no idea it happened, and they were absolutely horrified,” she said. “I’m so grateful towards both of them because they helped me not go into any unhealthy mechanisms to cope.”

After the rape, she began therapy but when Ell was 21 she was attacked in a “different” and a “lot more violent” way. After the second assault, she began to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Since the attacks, Ell has started a foundation called, Make You Movement.

"[It] focuses specifically on disenfranchised youth and survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse. I just want to be able to be there for other survivors," Ell described. "You know, if I would have had somebody to hold 13-year-old Lindsay's hand and hold 21-year-old Lindsey's hand and tell them that it's going to be OK and that you're not alone, I think I would have healed so much faster."

"Heart Theory" drops Friday, August 14.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

