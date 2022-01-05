Lily Collins recalls once snatching flowers from Princess Diana, throwing toy at Prince Charles at 2-years-old

Lily Collins recalled the moment she gifted Princess Diana a bouquet of flowers, just to attempt to snatch them back moments later, along with the time she threw a toy at Prince Charles' head.

Collins, 32, opened up about her time with the royal family when she was a toddler during Tuesday's appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Cordon." Cordon prompted Collins' story by showing her a photo of herself with Princess Diana.

"Here you are with your dad Phil Collins. This is you here being handed some flowers from Princess Diana. Do you have any recollection of this moment in time?" Cordon asked Collins during the show.

Collins went on to tell a version of events she had been told throughout the years.

LILY COLLINS MARRIES DIRECTOR CHARLIE MCDOWELL IN ‘FAIRYTALE’ WEDDING CEREMONY

"I’ve been told this is what happened," Collins recalled. "That’s my mom and my dad and I, and it’s at a Prince’s Trust event, and I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second that she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back."

"So as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR TH ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Princess Diana wasn't the only one from the royal family that Collins had a moment with. The "Emily in Paris" actress also threw a toy telephone at Prince Charles' head once.

"I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles, and I proceeded to kind of like throw something at him, like throw a toy telephone at his head, which, again, all the air was sucked out of the room," Collins told Cordon.

Her father, musician Phil Collins, was involved in the royal family's charity, leading to the actress' time with Princess Diana and Prince Charles as a two-year-old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My dad did a lot of stuff with the Prince’s Trust, so, and I grew up in England. I’m British," she explained, before adding, "I just went along for the ride, and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a 2-year-old."