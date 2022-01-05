Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Lily Collins recalls once snatching flowers from Princess Diana, throwing toy at Prince Charles at 2-years-old

The actress' father Phil Collins spent time working with the Prince's Trust

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Lily Collins recalled the moment she gifted Princess Diana a bouquet of flowers, just to attempt to snatch them back moments later, along with the time she threw a toy at Prince Charles' head.

Collins, 32, opened up about her time with the royal family when she was a toddler during Tuesday's appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Cordon." Cordon prompted Collins' story by showing her a photo of herself with Princess Diana.

"Here you are with your dad Phil Collins. This is you here being handed some flowers from Princess Diana. Do you have any recollection of this moment in time?" Cordon asked Collins during the show.

Lily Collins recalled the moment she snatched a bouquet of flowers from Princess Diana and threw a toy at Prince Charles' head in a new interview.

Lily Collins recalled the moment she snatched a bouquet of flowers from Princess Diana and threw a toy at Prince Charles' head in a new interview. (Getty Images)

Collins went on to tell a version of events she had been told throughout the years.

"I’ve been told this is what happened," Collins recalled. "That’s my mom and my dad and I, and it’s at a Prince’s Trust event, and I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second that she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back."

"So as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room."

Collins spent time with the royal family due to her father Phil Collins' charity work with the Prince's Trust.

Collins spent time with the royal family due to her father Phil Collins' charity work with the Prince's Trust. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Princess Diana wasn't the only one from the royal family that Collins had a moment with. The "Emily in Paris" actress also threw a toy telephone at Prince Charles' head once.

"I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles, and I proceeded to kind of like throw something at him, like throw a toy telephone at his head, which, again, all the air was sucked out of the room," Collins told Cordon.

Her father, musician Phil Collins, was involved in the royal family's charity, leading to the actress' time with Princess Diana and Prince Charles as a two-year-old.

Collins has been promoting the second season of her series 'Emily in Paris.'

Collins has been promoting the second season of her series 'Emily in Paris.' (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)

"My dad did a lot of stuff with the Prince’s Trust, so, and I grew up in England. I’m British," she explained, before adding, "I just went along for the ride, and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a 2-year-old."

