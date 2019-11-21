Lily Allen sobs over British political video: ''It's the best I've ever seen'

Lily Allen was "reduced to tears" in a new video she posted on social media.

The British pop star was reacting on Thursday to hearing the Labour party's Jeremy Corbyn manifesto during which he discussed new government policies for the election. She first filmed the short clip on the video app TikTok and then posted it again to Twitter.

“Guys, I've just watched the Labour manifesto,” the Grammy-winner said through tears. “I think it's the best manifesto I've ever seen.”

Corbyn spoke about larger tax increases for well-off British citizens, which includes the likes of Allen and other individuals who have acquired great wealth.

Allen came out in support of Corbyn in 2016 and her cover of Keane’s "Somewhere Only We Know" was used in multiple Labour party campaign videos in 2017.

Allen started to become more politically engaged after suffering miscarriages in 2008 and 2010.

In an interview with Observer's New Review, she said, "That was the first time that something really, really traumatic happened to me."

"I'd had these amazing highs, and I had this horrible low, and I was left with a feeling of 'I'm lucky to have Sam [Cooper, her former husband] and to have people around me to help me through," she added.

"And also that there were lots of people out there who go through shit all the time, these traumatic experiences are being lived by people up and down this country, and all over the world.

"So if there's anything I can do to help those people, use this platform to help them, then I'll do it."