Lil Wayne says he's 'all goody' after private plane searched by federal agents

Lil Wayne declared everything is "all goody" following a report that his private jet was searched by federal agents for guns and drugs.

The rapper, 37, hinted that he walked away from the raid unscathed in a tweet he released Monday night, hours after the alleged raid took place.

"All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different 'Pack' in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!!" he wrote, referring to a similar tweet he wrote earlier in the day that also read, "GO PACK GO!!!!!"

The "Lollipop" rapper, real name Dwayne M. Carter Jr., was likely referring to the Green Bay Packers, who won an NFL game on Monday. The rapper has spoken out in the past about becoming a fan of the Wisconsin team.

According to the Miami Herald, agents of the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the rapper's jet while at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Law enforcement sources told the Florida outlet that agents located drugs and a firearm on the G-V jet that holds up to 14 people.

Miami defense attorney Howard Srebnick, who reportedly represented Wayne in the matter, told the outlet the 37-year-old performer had been "cleared" to leave the scene. No charges have been filed, according to the report.

The agents reportedly ordered the plane to be stopped after they received a tip that passengers on the jet may be transporting drugs. Wayne landed in Miami from California.

A rep for Lil Wayne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The plane raid came just weeks after agents seized Xanax, weed and weapons from late rapper Juice WRLD's private jet in Chicago. The 21-year-old rapper suffered a seizure amid the raid and was pronounced dead on Dec. 8.