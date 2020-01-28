Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth finalize divorce: report

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single.

According to TMZ, citing court documents, a judge has signed off on the former couple's divorce settlement. It was reported that Hemsworth, 30, and Cyrus, 27, had agreed on the details of their legal settlement agreement in December.

At the time, a source close to Cyrus told People: "Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She just wants to move on."

MILEY CYRUS PROMOTES 'SELF LOVE/CARE' AMID LIAM HEMSWORTH DIVORCE FINALIZATION

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after nearly eight months of marriage. Hemsworth hired "disso queen" Laura Wasser to represent him in the split.

Around the time of the filing, sources told TMZ that Cyrus and the "Hunger Games" actor had a prenuptial agreement, so the division of property was likely not going to cause issues.

LIAM HEMSWORTH ENJOYS VACATION WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN AUSTRALIA FOLLOWING MILEY CYRUS SPLIT

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They first met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song" and became engaged in 2012, only to end their relationship in September 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cyrus is now dating Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth is linked to model Gabriella Brooks.

Reps for Hemsworth and Cyrus did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report