Kaitlynn Carter says she and Miley Cyrus worked 'hard' to keep their relationship private: 'It's so hard'

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cryus started publicly dating last summer, but the short-lived couple initially wanted to keep their relationship private.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" star revealed on The Viall Files podcast Monday that "we actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is. It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too... It’s so rough. But there’s also a lot to be gained and learned from that."

Carter, 31, and Cyrus, 27, were first spotted together vacationing in Italy in August 2019 but split a month later in September after attending a few Fashion Week events in New York City.

“What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing,’” Carter said.

She explained how the experience has made her act differently moving forward in relationships.

“With the person that I’ve been seeing recently, I’m trying to take it really slow and make sure that everything is in place,” Carter said. “We’re not boyfriend/girlfriend.”

Carter also said that now she doesn't put a label on her sexuality, either.

“I don’t put that pressure on myself. Whoever I want to date, is who I want to date,” the MTV star said. “Honestly, it’s been interesting to find who I am attracted to.”

She continued: “I do feel there’s this attitude when someone dates a woman one time that maybe it was just an experiment. People will put that on you... I find that pretty frustrating. I don’t think the labels are what matters.”

Carter was previously married to Brody Jenner for one year, although their union was never made legal. Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020.