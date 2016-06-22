Lea Michele poses topless in sexy beach photo shoot
Lea Michele looks completely at ease posing nude from the waist up.
The "Scream Queens" star shared an Instagram photo of herself giving a sultry stare while topless on the beach on Tuesday. "BLUE LAGOON," she captioned the photo, and credited makeup artist Adam Breuchaud, who also posted the pic.
Michele also shared an image of her "glam team," and what's involved to get her ready for such a shoot.
While it's rare to see the 29-year-old actress hitting the beach without a top, she does love to frolick in teeny bikinis. Most recently, Michele -- who is currently dating her "Dimension 404" co-star, Robert Buckley -- modeled her swimsuits for her Instagram followers while on vacation over Memorial Day Weekend in "paradise."