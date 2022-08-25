‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Kelly Giddish is exiting hit series after 12 seasons: ‘I’ve been so fortunate’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Giddish is saying goodbye to "Law & Order: SVU" after more than a decade.

The actress, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on the NBC series, confirmed that the 24th season will be her last. She made her debut in 2007.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’" the 42-year-old began her Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," the star shared. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years," Giddish continued. "I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that's next to come."

She is expected to depart during the first half of the season, TV Line reported.

Giddish has been on the show through the births of her two children, People magazine reported. The writers even turned her real-life pregnancies into storylines for her character. She shares sons Ludo, 6, and Charlie, 3, with ex-husband, Lawrence Faulborn. Giddish has been married to Beau Richards since November 2021.

The announcement of Giddish's departure came on the same day that the "Law & Order" franchise announced there will be a crossover between all three of its hit shows: "Law & Order," "SVU" and "Organized Crime." The crossover will kick off the new seasons on Sept. 22.