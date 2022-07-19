'Law & Order' shooting: Crew member shot to death while reserving parking places for show in NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while reserving parking spots in New York City for the filming of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

The shooting took place around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday morning on 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn, Deputy Commissioner, Public Information for the NYPD Julian Phillips confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Authorities discovered a man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The man was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull and pronounced deceased.

Law enforcement told Fox News Digital the investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," a representative for the NBC crime drama told Fox News Digital.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

The victim was holding parking spots for the filming of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," according to ABC7.

His job reserving parking spots was not out of the ordinary for the neighborhood, according to a resident.

"They're just doing their job, just setting out cones and making sure cars are where they belong," Ian Oberholtzer told ABC7. "Nothing out of the ordinary, and everyone's very used to it by now."

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" is filming for a third season.

The show is a spin-off from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and stars Chris Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler.