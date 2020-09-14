Dick Wolf marks ‘Law and Order’ 30th anniversary with '90s throwback photo

“Law & Order” celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday.

To mark the special milestone, Dick Wolf’s production company, Wolf Entertainment, posted a throwback photo from the set.

“#OnThisDay: 30 years ago today, a show called #LawandOrder premiered," the picture was captioned.

Chris Noth, who played junior detective Mike Logan, John Christopher Jones, who played Dennis Shearer, and Gerry Bamman, who played internal affairs Lt. Kennedy, were acting in a scene together in the photo.

“Law & Order” premiered in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons until 2010.

Multiple spinoffs were born following the series.

Most notably is “Law & Order: SVU,” which is the franchise’s last remaining spinoff using the “Law & Order” title.

“Law & Order: SVU” had its first table read of Season 22 on Saturday. It was conducted virtually due to the coronavirus.

"It’s official! The bands back together!" the series star Mariska Hargitay captioned a photo on Instagram. "We had our first read thru [sic] today. #zoom Remember me in quarantine.#SVU22.

On Monday, the cast returned to set.

“First day of shooting season 22!! 😮Making history. So grateful to be back at work.” Hargitay, 56, wrote.