Lauren Alaina reveals she and boyfriend John Crist have broken up: 'It just didn't work out'

Lauren Alaina and boyfriend John Crist have called it quits.

The country singer and "American Idol" alum revealed the news on "The Bobby Bones Show" Monday morning, just hours before her "Dancing with the Stars" debut.

After host Bobby Bones asked the 24-year-old how Crist felt about her "DWTS" appearance, Alaina said: "I don’t have a boyfriend anymore.”

"I mean, there’s, like, no big story," she added. "We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?"

When teased by Bones, asking if she had fallen in love with her "DWTS" pro partner, Alaina said: "No, no. I have not. I have not fallen in love with my dance partner."

The "Road Less Traveled" songstress first shared that she was dating the comedian during an appearance on "The Bobby Bones Show" back in May.

At the time, Alaina explained that the couple met after she "responded to one of his Instagram videos." "We call that sliding into the DMs," Crist, 35, interjected.

Crist went on to admit that, at first, he didn’t know who Alaina was, so he had to look her up and noticed a blue "verified" checkmark beside her name. After reading her Wikipedia page, Crist wrote back with a response about their similar background: "I too grew up performing in a church in Georgia."

"[It] was his first response to me," Alaina laughed. "I was like, does this guy know everything about me?"

The couple was able to move past that initial interaction and Alaina claimed she even helped Crist with his jokes.

Crist added he's only ever made one joke about their relationship — their 11-year age gap, specifically — and he said it didn't work very well on stage.

"I’m 35, her mom is 45, and she’s 24, so I'm closer to her mom's age than her. So, when she and her mom are arguing about stuff, I'm literally in the middle, like, 'Actually your mom makes some good points. You should save your money,'" Crist joked.

In January, Alaina announced she had ended her engagement to her high school boyfriend Alex Hopkins.

Fox News' Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report