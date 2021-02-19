Larry King's widow Shawn King files to be TV icon's estate administrator: report

Larry King's estranged widow Shawn King has made another legal move following the disclosure of the TV icon's secret will.

Last week, King's will was revealed, with the document stating he wished for his $2 million estate to be divided among his five children, two of whom predeceased him. But the handwritten will made no mention of Shawn and apparently wasn't updated after the deaths of daughter Chaia and adopted son Andy.

The will was dated shortly after King filed for divorce from Shawn, 61.

Earlier this week, Shawn filed a lawsuit to contest the will, claiming that "reconciliation remained possible" and that she was "the one with the most knowledge of Larry's business, assets and wishes."

LARRY KING'S WIDOW SHAWN KING FILES LAWSUIT OVER TV ICON'S SECRET WILL, CLAIMS HE HAS 'SECRET ACCOUNT'

Now, Shawn has reportedly filed docs requesting to be appointed administrator of her late husband's estate, according to "Entertainment Tonight."

Her original lawsuit also contested King's son Larry King Jr.'s appointment to the position.

In her new request, Shawn reportedly included a copy of a previous will of King's dated July 7, 2015, which nominates Shawn to be the executor of his estate.

A hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Additionally, the docs claim that King's estate is not worth $2 million as King Jr. estimated, but only $350,000, per the outlet.

LARRY KING'S HANDWRITTEN WILL LEAVES $2 MILLION ESTATE TO BE SPLIT AMONG HIS KIDS: REPORT

Reps for King Jr. told Fox News that while they were aware of the latest petition, they had yet to see it.

"We do not intend to litigate this matter publically in the press. That said, we are aware of the unsupported allegations and innuendo in the Objections filed to the Petition for Probate," the reps said in a written statement to Fox News. "Needless to say yet said nonetheless, we remain committed to our request to the Los Angeles Superior Court to admit to probate the valid October 17, 2019 will, entirely drafted and written in Larry King’s hand, which is the true and final statement of Larry’s intent to fully benefit his children equally."

Reps for Shawn did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In her initial lawsuit, Shawn claimed that King had an alleged "secret account" through which, he "would make gifts to various individuals from community property, without Shawn's knowledge."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King Jr. was allegedly among the recipients of such gifts, and the docs claim he received more than $266,000 between Jan. 1, 2013, and July 31, 2018.