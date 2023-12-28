Lance Bass hints at NSYNC reunion: 'We are talking about it'

Fans of the ‘90s boy band NSYNC may be in for a sweet and nostalgic surprise.

During an appearance on the online game show "Rent Free" with Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain, former band member Lance Bass revealed the group may have big plans in the works.

When Jain asked Bass about working with NSYNC for the recent "Trolls" movie, he said the project, the group's first time getting together to create new music in over 20 years, was "amazing."

"It was nice to get back in the studio with those guys," Bass added. "It’s been a lot of fun."

When asked about a future reunion, he revealed, "Look, we are talking about it, and I hope to have some good news at some point."

Jain wondered if it could be as soon as Jan. 1, and Bass joked, "Give us a little more time on that."

They also discussed the NSYNC holiday album, which was released in 1998.

"One fun fact, NSYNC was the No. 1 seller of cassette tapes for years … all the way until the end of the '90s," Bass said. "For some reason, they always liked buying our albums on cassette tape."

Bass, a father of two, admitted his kids are not yet fans of his music.

"They are great, growing like no other," Bass shared.

He added that although they don’t listen to NSYNC music, "they will at some point."

"They’re all about some ‘Frozen’ right now, and some ‘Bluey.' … We’re just doing ‘Let it Go’ over and over and over again," he laughed.

He shares 2-year-old twins Alexander James and Violet Betty with husband Michael Turchin.

The online game show "Rent Free" hosts celebrity guests who answer questions to win rent for Bilt Rewards members, up to $2500. Bass won rent for 10 contestants while participating in the game.

NSYNC reunited recently at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, gathering onstage to present Taylor Swift with a VMA award in September.

At the time, Swift couldn’t contain her giddiness as she fangirled over NSYNC.

"Like, I had your dolls … are you doing something?" Swift asked the pop legends onstage during her acceptance speech. "What’s going to happen now?"

Two weeks after that appearance, band members Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone released a single for the "Trolls Band Together" soundtrack.

Timberlake has starred in all three animated "Trolls" films alongside actress Anna Kendrick.