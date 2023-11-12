Joey Fatone undergoes fat removal surgery: 'It's crazy how many guys get work done'

Joey Fatone is singing loudly and proudly about his recent weight loss procedure. The NSYNC singer has chosen to be transparent about having fat removed from several parts of his body, including his chin and stomach.

"It's crazy how many guys get work done," he told People. "They don't broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there's nothing to be embarrassed about! I'm never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?"

A representative for Fatone confirmed to Fox News Digital he underwent an AirSculpt procedure last month.

"I'm definitely starting to see the results now," he told the outlet weeks after the procedure. "My stomach had kind of a nice little hump underneath it and now it doesn't. Same with my back. It's crazy because it's one of those things I never thought I'd do, but then there's just this unwanted fat that even if you lost weight or no matter how you dieted, just certain things you can't get rid of."

"Look, I'm just trying to look a little bit better in the way that I look in clothes. That's really what I want to do, what I want to do for myself. I've had so many people in this industry tell me that I need to lose weight and look a certain way, blah blah blah. I mean, I may lose a little bit of weight but I'm still going to be the same person I've been. I'm not going to get drastically cut. Unless someone calls me up for a Marvel movie," he joked.

The "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" actor revealed, "I've had some people say 'You can't get a certain job if you're not a certain weight.' But I'll find a way to get those jobs. There's plenty of room for everybody in every field. Plus, aging just happens. We all age in some shape or form!"

Fatone says he's also had hair plugs.

"Two years ago things were a little thinner up there, and I'm on television," he shared. "I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it … Every time I was on TV I was spraying my hair and it was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plugs to fill it in."

Fatone, who recently reunited with his former boy band members at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, says he's "not trying to change" his look. "I'm not trying to change who I am. I'm just trying to just edit it a little bit!"