Lance Armstrong recalls dating Sheryl Crow: 'It was a good ride'

Lance Armstrong had a few surreal moments during his three-year relationship with Sheryl Crow.

The two started dating in 2003, and in February 2006, they called it quits after getting engaged five months earlier. In a tell-all interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, the 45-year-old cyclist recalled what it was like being part of a power couple with the 55-year-old singer.

"It was a good ride. She’s a great lady. Obviously it didn’t work out, but I think and I hope she’s happy. I’m happy," he told Stern. "I watched the GRAMMYs the other day, and we were like presenters at the GRAMMYs …At the time, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go do what?’"

Armstrong also admitted that it wasn't easy being in a relationship that made headlines. “It’s tough to pull it off. I mean, how many couples have been able to pull it off?” he noted. “To her credit, she was a stay-at-home — one of the biggest rock stars — but she was a great partner. She was at the races. It wasn’t like we never saw each other.”

As for what ultimately led to their breakup, Armstrong confessed in his 2009 book that the two wanted different things. "She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn’t want that," he wrote (via Us Weekly). "But I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids."

He added, "Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it.”

Armstrong has three children, Luke, 17, and twins Grace and Isabelle, 15, with ex-wife Kristin Richard, and two children, Max, 7, and Olivia, 6, with current girlfriend Anna Hansen. As for Crow, she has two sons, Wyatt, 9, and Levi, 6.

