Lana Condor bashes Donald Trump for still calling the coronavirus the 'Chinese virus': 'Be better'

Actress Lana Condor called out President Trump on social media for his “racist words & actions” for continuing to refer to the COVID-19 pandemic as the “Chinese virus.”

The Vietnamese-born American actress, who stars in Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” movies, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a scathing rebuke of Trump. Specifically, she took issue with the president labeling the virus, which originated in China’s city of Wuhan, the “Chinese virus," even after reports of increased hostility toward the Asian American community and accusations that it borders on racism.

“Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be Better,” the 22-year-old actress began her post.

From there, she launched into a tirade that seemed directed right at Trump.

“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting out community in. How dare you.”

Her message went on to join many celebrities in Hollywood in questioning Trump’s leadership abilities in the face of the growing world crisis.

“You should be ashamed of yourself. You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do,” she wrote.

Condor went on to highlight the contributions of Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who is reportedly donating COVID-19 tests to the U.S. due to the nation’s current shortage.

“You need to take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who is ACTUALLY leading- by donating tests and millions of masks to AMERICA, bc you haven’t,” she concluded. “Please. Be better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia.”

Despite Condor and countless other people in Hollywood and politics calling on Trump to stop using the term “Chinese virus,” he doubled down on it at a press conference Wednesday. When asked directly about the phrase’s impact on the Asian-American community, Trump dismissed the correlation.

"No, not at all," Trump said during the noon press conference. "I think they probably would agree with it, 100 percent. It comes from China."

He took to Twitter the same day and continued to use the racially charged phrase.

"I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, commenting on news coverage about his response to the global pandemic that's killed thousands of people so far. Trump's tweet was one of three he sent out Wednesday morning where he referred to COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus."

His refusal to change his wording comes as tensions rise between the United States and China over the origin of the virus as well as China's handling of the crisis.

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.