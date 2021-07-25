Lala Kent denies shading Megan Fox at 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' movie premiere

There doesn’t seem to be bad blood between "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent and Megan Fox.

The reality TV star set the record straight with Access Hollywood on Friday after fans speculated that Kent was trying to send a message when she took a photo that covered Fox’s "Midnight in the Switchgrass" poster.

Kent attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on July 19 to support her film director boyfriend, Randall Emmett, while Fox reportedly skipped the event due to coronavirus concerns despite having a starring role in the thriller.

In an Instagram Story Kent posted from the event, fans noticed she stood in front of where Fox appears on the movie poster and had a caption that covered that actress’s name, which said: "So excited for this!"

Reports quickly went out that Kent may have posted her photo as a way to "shade" Fox, but she told Access Hollywood that she enjoys and likes Megan and understands why someone would skip a premiere over the pandemic.

"I am not very subtle when I shade people. If I was upset, I would have just straight up said it," Kent, 30, said during her video call with the celebrity news outlet. "Unfortunately, the headline is way more interesting than what I’m about to tell you. My mom quickly took a picture of me, I was just standing next to the poster. She said, ‘Pose. I want to get a picture.’ I quickly said I am excited for the movie and posted it and then went in to watch the film."

Meanwhile, Fox told USA Today, "I really like Lala, so I can't imagine she would be trying to do anything negative like that… She's a lovely person."

Although everything appears to be good between the two starlets, Fox’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly shared a tweet on the movie’s theater release day stating: "If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji]."

Kelly and Fox notably became an item after they both filmed scenes for "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

Fox, 35, has a leading role in the film as the character Rebecca Lombardi. She stars alongside Bruce Willis, 66, and Emile Hirsch, 36.

Kelly’s role in the film is listed as uncredited, according to casting info available on IMDb.