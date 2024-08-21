Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean lead country couples on romantic date nights: PHOTOS

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges

Lainey Wilson walked the red carpet at the ACM Honors with her boyfriend, Devlin Hodges, in matching beige looks. Hodges wore a three-piece suit and a cowboy hat, while Wilson opted for a loose-fitting silk blouse with feather prints, paired with a matching scarf and trousers.

The couple have reportedly been together for two and a half years; however, Wilson only recently went public with the relationship last May, when they walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards.

"It's really cool to be able to start sharing that side of my life," she told Taste of Country of her relationship with the former NFL quarterback. "Cause for a long time, I kept him on the [down low]. I wanted to see if he was actually gonna be around to stay. You know what I'm saying?"

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean

Jason and Brittany Aldean were glowing as they walked the red carpet together at the ACM Honors. The country crooner wore a black shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat, paired with a white jacket, while Brittany wore a sheer animal print dress with a blue gemstone belt and a black cowboy hat.

The pair tied the knot in March 2015 and have since welcomed two kids together: a son, Memphis, 6, and a daughter, Navy, 5. The kids join Jason's two older daughters, Keeley, 21, and Kendyl, 17, who he shares with his first wife, Jessica Ussery.

"We're a team, and we kind of deal with everything together as a team, whether it be… stuff that's going on with me or stuff that's going on with her," Aldean told Fox News Digital in May of Brittany. "You know, different business things that we have, and we just kind of lean on each other for a lot of that stuff."

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

"I have fallen in love with Alaska this week. I cannot wait to see you tonight at the State Fair!!!!!!!," Wynonna Judd captioned a series of photos posted on Instagram of her and her husband, Cactus Moser, spending some time together.

The photos showcased the two of them sightseeing throughout Alaska, including one of them on a boat, on a bench with bears carved out of wood on either side and one of them pointing at a poster with Judd on it.

Judd and Moser began dating in 2009, were engaged by Christmas 2011 and married in June 2012. In the documentary, "Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah," released in April 2023, Judd called her wedding day "one of the greatest days of my life."

"He's the most tough and tender man I've ever been with that I trust," she told People in October 2022. "We are so connected. It's crazy how connected we are. I trust him with my life, which — I can't always say that about men in my life."

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood posed together on the ACM Honors red carpet. Brooks wore black from head to toe, including his cowboy hat, while Yearwood wore a button-up black dress with colorful floral patterns on it.

Yearwood and Brooks first met in 1987, when they worked on a demo together and were close friends for over a decade before they began dating in 2001. After getting engaged in May 2005, the couple were married just a few months later, in December.

"Women love her, men love her, and I can see why … because … she is one of the greatest vocalists of any music genre, of any time," Brooks told Deadline about Yearwood in May. "I’m lucky to know her as an artist, I’m lucky to know her as a husband, really lucky to know her as my best friend."

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker are enjoying the last few days of summer vacation before school starts while in Spain with the whole family.

The country singer posted a series of photos on her Instagram featuring snapshots of their vacation. The family photos show them all smiling in front of various buildings. She also shared photos of the two of them enjoying time alone at dinner, as well as spending time with the kids at the beach.

"I think we should stay," Jessie captioned the carousel of photos.

Jessie and Eric recently welcomed their fourth child, a son named Denver, who joins his three older siblings; Vivianne, 10, Eric "Bubby," 8, and Forrest, 6.