Relationships

Lainey Wilson shares why she kept boyfriend under wraps for two years and why they're still not engaged

The 'Yellowstone' star is currently on tour

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Lainey Wilson on walking CMT Music Awards carpet with her boyfriend: 'He's a looker' Video

Lainey Wilson on walking CMT Music Awards carpet with her boyfriend: 'He's a looker'

Lainey Wilson tells Fox News Digital she’s very thankful for her boyfriend Duck and is happy to have his support at the CMT Music Awards.

Lainey Wilson is spilling details about her once secret relationship and why, after dating for several years, she and her boyfriend are still not engaged.

Appearing on the "Taste of Country Nights, On Demand" radio show, Wilson, 32, spoke about how she'd been enjoying being able to share more of her personal life with her fans.

"It's really cool to be able to start sharing that side of my life," she said of her relationship with former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, 28. "Cause for a long time, I kept him on the [down low]. I wanted to see if he was actually gonna be around to stay. You know what I'm saying?"

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR LAINEY WILSON IMPERSONATED MILEY CYRUS FOR YEARS, SAYS IDOL 'INSPIRED' HER

Lainey Wilson in a brown cowgirl hat and an orange studded jacket inset a photo of Devlin Hodges wearing a pink trucker hat and kissing Lainey Wilson on the cheek

Lainey Wilson took her relationship with former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges public last year. The couple had been together for over two years. (Getty Images/Devlin Hodges Instagram)

"But he ain't going nowhere. I ain't got rid of him yet," she joked.

Wilson, who is currently on tour, only took her relationship public last May, bringing Hodges as her date to the ACM Awards. The country star revealed soon after on the "Bobby Bones Show" that she and Hodges had been dating in secret for 2.5 years.

"I play all my songs for him before I play ‘em for anybody," she continued on the radio show. "So he’s heard a little bit of everything. And he's heard a lot of love songs that I've written him that nobody else will hear."

Lainey Wilson in a black hat and black jacket smiles for a photo

Lainey Wilson says she writes love songs for her boyfriend. (Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The "Yellowstone" actress also touched upon her future plans with Hodges, clarifying that she wasn't hiding anything.

"We're not secretly engaged. No! But I guess I'm gonna have to propose to his a-- cause he ain't proposed to me," she joked. "I think [an engagement] needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to like, enjoy it," the "Heart Like a Truck" singer continued.

"Right now… It'd be like ‘Oh shoot, I'm engaged. Alright, onto the next thing.' And I just wanna be able to really soak it in."

Devlin Hodges in a black suit and cowboy hat smiles with Lainey Wilson in silver top and black hat

Lainey Wilson explained that to get engaged to Devlin Hodges, it'd need to be the right "season" of their lives. (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

Since making their red carpet debut at the ACM Awards, Wilson and Hodges have attended several award shows together.

Devlin Hodges in a black suit and cowboy hat and Lainey Wilson in a black strapless dress and cowboy hat smile at the ACM awards split Devlin in a blue suit, jeans and cream cowboy hat smiles as he holds Lainey’s hand who is wearing a green shiny jumpsuit and black cowboy hat at the 58th CMAS carpet split Devlin in a three piece tan suit and cowboy hat smiles with Lainey in a patterned top and bottom and cream cowboy hat at the Academy Of Country Music Honors

Lainey Wilson has brought Devlin Hodges as her date to several award shows, from left, the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and the Academy of County Music Honors. (Getty Images)

"I think [an engagement] needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to like, enjoy it."

— Lainey Wilson on why she and boyfriend Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges are not engaged 

WATCH: LAINEY WILSON ON WALKING CMT MUSIC AWARDS WITH HER BOYFRIEND: ‘HE’S A LOOKER'

Lainey Wilson on walking CMT Music Awards carpet with her boyfriend: 'He's a looker' Video

At the CMT Music Awards this past April, Wilson told Fox News Digital that her boyfriend was "a looker," and shared how elated she was to have him beside her. "He's one of my biggest cheerleaders. I always say that he's the kind of dude that will high-five you on the way in the door and high-five you on the way out."

"Especially with the kind of job that I have, it's important to have those kind[s] of people in your life. So I'm very thankful that he's here with me."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

