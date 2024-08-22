Lainey Wilson shares why she kept boyfriend under wraps for two years and why they're still not engaged

Lainey Wilson is spilling details about her once secret relationship and why, after dating for several years, she and her boyfriend are still not engaged.

Appearing on the "Taste of Country Nights, On Demand" radio show, Wilson, 32, spoke about how she'd been enjoying being able to share more of her personal life with her fans.

"It's really cool to be able to start sharing that side of my life," she said of her relationship with former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, 28. "Cause for a long time, I kept him on the [down low]. I wanted to see if he was actually gonna be around to stay. You know what I'm saying?"

"But he ain't going nowhere. I ain't got rid of him yet," she joked.

Wilson, who is currently on tour, only took her relationship public last May, bringing Hodges as her date to the ACM Awards. The country star revealed soon after on the "Bobby Bones Show" that she and Hodges had been dating in secret for 2.5 years.

"I play all my songs for him before I play ‘em for anybody," she continued on the radio show. "So he’s heard a little bit of everything. And he's heard a lot of love songs that I've written him that nobody else will hear."

The "Yellowstone" actress also touched upon her future plans with Hodges, clarifying that she wasn't hiding anything.

"We're not secretly engaged. No! But I guess I'm gonna have to propose to his a-- cause he ain't proposed to me," she joked. "I think [an engagement] needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to like, enjoy it," the "Heart Like a Truck" singer continued.

"Right now… It'd be like ‘Oh shoot, I'm engaged. Alright, onto the next thing.' And I just wanna be able to really soak it in."

Since making their red carpet debut at the ACM Awards, Wilson and Hodges have attended several award shows together.

At the CMT Music Awards this past April, Wilson told Fox News Digital that her boyfriend was "a looker," and shared how elated she was to have him beside her. "He's one of my biggest cheerleaders. I always say that he's the kind of dude that will high-five you on the way in the door and high-five you on the way out."

"Especially with the kind of job that I have, it's important to have those kind[s] of people in your life. So I'm very thankful that he's here with me."