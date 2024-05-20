Jason Aldean's wife Brittany ‘knows the drill’ when it comes to country star ‘lifestyle’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Jason Aldean credits wife Brittany for their strong marriage.

Aldean, 47, said he and Brittany "lean on each other" in all aspects of life after eight years of marriage.

"We're a team, and we kind of deal with everything together as a team, whether it be… stuff that's going on with me or stuff that's going on with her," he told Fox News Digital. "You know, different business things that we have, and we just kind of lean on each other for a lot of that stuff."

"We're on the same page," Aldean continued. "[Brittany] knows the lifestyle… that she kind of signed up for. And she's been, you know, a great fit for that. She knows the drill at this point. And just to have somebody sort of in your corner to be your, almost be your hype man or just to kind of have your back all the time is really nice. So, you know, it's just a good thing for sure."

Brittany and Aldean first met while the country star was married to his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery. Aldean filed for divorce from his ex in March 2013 and began dating Brittany a year later.

The couple got engaged in September 2014, with Brittany writing on Instagram, "We've been on cloud nine the past few days!! My heart has never been more full of happiness and love. Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with this man. So many blessings and memories are in our future and SO thankful I get to share them with him."

They married in Mexico on March 21, 2015.

The former NBA dancer and Aldean share two kids; a son, Memphis, and a daughter, Navy. Aldean is also a father to two daughters with Ussery; Keeley and Kendyl.

Aldean admitted to Fox News Digital in another interview ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards that it took some time for him to balance his country music career with raising his blended family.

"That was something [that] took me a while to really kind of wrap my head around – is how to balance the whole family/career thing or whatever," he explained. "And so it's gotten to a point now where... Everything we do is sort of a family event. And I kind of leave that up to my wife."

"We have a pretty good system in place now and makes it easier for me," Aldean added. "It makes being away from home a lot easier. The kids don't have to be away from us as much. So, it's taken me a while to figure it out, but I got a pretty good grip on it now."

For the ACMs, held May 16 in Texas, Aldean and Brittany rented a house where they stayed with their children.

"I got the whole squad out here," he told Fox News Digital.

Aldean is kicking off part two of his "Highway Desperado Tour" on June 8 in Florida. The country music star has tour dates scheduled through Oct. 5 in Georgia. While it's a lot of time spent on the road, Aldean told Fox News Digital he loves it.

"It's my favorite part of what we do," he explained. "I love being out there with the guys in the band just hanging out, you know, sort of the locker room mentality. And, it's just fun."

"That's my favorite part of the business is getting on the bus, touring, playing my shows and hanging out with my guys. Now that I have my family out there, it's just that it's even better, you know? So, I love it. Over the last 20 years, I've probably spent more time on a bus than I have at my house, so, it's my happy place."

Aldean performed a tribute to the late Toby Keith at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The "She's Country" singer said he admired the way Keith "always spoke his mind," even if what he had to say wasn't the "popular opinion."

"I think Toby was a guy for a lot of us in the business – well, I'll speak for myself. I think he was a guy that a lot of us looked up to," Aldean told Fox News Digital.

"For me personally, he was a guy that I feel like... just always spoke his mind," he added. "He said what he thought, whether it was the popular opinion or not. And it wasn't, you know, it didn't always go well for him, and he didn't care. I mean, it was something that if he felt strongly about it and felt like it was something he believed in, he was going to speak his mind."