Lady Gaga says she took lithium while filming 'A Star Is Born' role

Lady Gaga made a candid confession about her time on "A Star Is Born."

In a recent interview for the cover of Rolling Stone, the 39-year-old singer and actress shared that she was taking lithium while she was filming the 2018 movie.

"I did 'A Star Is Born' on lithium," she told the outlet of the mood-stabilizing drug. Gaga has not publicly disclosed any diagnosis.

While the movie was not Gaga's first acting role, it was her first leading role in a feature film, and it was a major hit. Her involvement in the film led to an Academy Award nomination for best actress and a win for best original song for "Shallow."

During and after the film’s production, Gaga was on her Joanne World Tour. In February 2018, she canceled the remaining dates and later said she sought psychiatric care.

"There was one day that my sister said to me, ‘I don’t see my sister anymore,’" she said. "And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn’t do anything. … I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better. … I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go."

She met her fiancé, Michael Polansky, shortly after, explaining that "being in love with someone that cares about that real me made a very big difference" when it came to healing.

Gaga released her seventh studio album, "Mayhem," in March 2025, and is on the album's corresponding tour, The Mayhem Ball.

She shared in January that Polansky helped executive produce the album, which is nominated for seven Grammy Awards.

Speculation about Gaga and Polansky’s relationship began after they were spotted leaving a hotel together on New Year’s Eve 2019. They later went Instagram official in February 2020, when Gaga posted a photo of the pair on a boat with their arms around each other.

"It was really kind of special," Gaga told Vogue in September 2024 about quarantining with him during the pandemic. "I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga."

The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024 after getting engaged earlier that year.

