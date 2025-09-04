Lady Gaga cancels Miami concert at last minute following medical advice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just before she was set to take the stage in Miami, Lady Gaga canceled her show due to a vocal cord issue that could put her voice at risk.

The "Bad Romance" singer, who has been traveling the U.S. on her Mayhem Ball Tour, which kicked off in July, took to Instagram Wednesday evening to share the news with her 61 million followers.

"Hi everyone I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami," Gaga, who was scheduled to perform a two-hour show at the Kaseya Center in Miami, wrote in an Instagram story. "During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my [doctor] and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses."

"I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don’t want to risk long term or permanent damage on my vocal cords," she continued. "There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night — and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice. I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment. Let down. Inconvenience."

"I tried so hard to avoid this," she concluded. "I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show. I love my fans so much. Respect you and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible."

A representative for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

She is scheduled to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 6 and 7.

Gaga is not the only celebrity to have canceled a show soon before the start-time this past summer.

Last month, Kelly Clarkson postponed additional shows from her Las Vegas residency.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the "Since U been Gone" singer captioned an Instagram post on Aug. 6. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father [ex-husband Brandon Blackstock] has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she concluded.

At the time, it was unknown that Blackstock was battling melanoma. He died Aug. 7.