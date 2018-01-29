Lady Gaga Rocks the 2018 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Dazzling Black Gown -- See the Look!

Lady Gaga has already won big at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards!



The 31-year-old singer, who is nominated for two awards, Pop Vocal Album for Joanne and Pop Solo Performance for "Million Reasons," stepped out to the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday in an all-black ensemble fit for a fashion queen.



Gaga slayed in a long-sleeved Armani Privé gown, which featured a lace top and full skirt. She accessorized the glam piece with chandelier earrings, sheer tights and her signature platform heels, along with a white rose in support of the Time's Up movement.

The pop star's beauty look was equally fab. Mother Monster opted for a dramatic purple smokey eye with thick, black winged eyeliner and shimmer eyeshadow on her lids.

She kept her platinum blond locks pulled back into a fishtail braid, which was accentuated with black strings from top to bottom.

Of course, Gaga isn't the only celebrity who slayed on Sunday. Click through the slideshow below to see all the red carpet ensembles from music's biggest night.



The Grammy Awards air live from Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.



